CB West places 4 runners in top 5 at Council Rock cross country Invitational
Central Bucks West boys cross country head coach John Mahoney is watching his team mature more quickly than he anticipated this season. At the recent Council Rock Invitational hosted by Council Rock North at Tyler State Park on Sept. 25, the Bucks had four of their five top runners finish second through fifth. Other local schools that participated were Central Bucks East, Central Bucks South, Council Rock North, Council Rock South, New Hope-Solebury and Pennridge.buckscountyherald.com
