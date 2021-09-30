CB West places 4 runners in top 5 at Council Rock cross country Invitational

The boys CC team had a strong team showing in the 20 team invite hosted by Manitowoc Lincoln HS. The Pirate ended up in 5th place with 184 points. Wauwatosa East narrowly edged out Stevens Point 50 to 51 for the title. Those teams are currently ranked 2nd and 3rd in division 1 by the state coaches association. Leading the Pirates was Mason Raasch with a seasons best time of 17:04 which was good for 15th place out of the 148 runners in the varsity field. He was followed by Nate Meeks who finished in 21st place with a time of 17:19. The teams next finisher was Gabe Pasten who ran personal best time of 17:41 and finished in 31st place. The Pirates next finisher was Austin Rinke who had a seasons best time of 17:48 which was good for 40th place. The teams 5th runner was Gino Fekisconin who ended up in 77th place with a time of 18:52. Bryce Grant rounded out the varsity field with a time of 18:53 which was good for 79th place in the team standings.

