Right around 8 p.m., Friday night, I’ll take that walk that as a kid, you spend so much time dreaming about. Picture this: The lights at the greatest basketball arena in the world will be down. Sixteen-thousand, three-hundred fans will be on their feet, making more noise than you thought was possible – for a practice. The music will be blaring. The spotlight will be on and the official start of basketball will be upon us.

5 DAYS AGO