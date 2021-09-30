China vaccine diplomacy wavers as nations seek western shots

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to upend China's "decades-long evolution toward Western-style capitalism," said Lingling Wei at The Wall Street Journal. Last week, the Chinese government's "measures to tame housing prices" and limit debt sparked a dramatic cash crunch at Evergrande, putting the country's second-largest property developer on the verge of collapse. But Beijing is unlikely to bail out the real-estate giant and may even welcome its downfall. Xi's ideological vision seems more and more to align with the development theories of Mao Zedong, "which call state capitalism a temporary phase" that will be replaced by socialism. "An ardent follower of Mao," Xi has preached that China's "hybrid model has passed its use-by date." It has allowed China's economy to "catch up to the West" but also "led to rampant corruption and eroded the ideological basis of Communist rule."

