Can the American chestnut tree make a triumphant return?
Many Americans alive today know that there is an American chestnut tree, but few know that it was once a keystone tree species on the East Coast of the United States from Georgia to Maine. According to a recent article in the Natural Lands magazine, this “Sequoia of the East” was well known and prized for its incredible properties: rot resistance, straight graining, fast growth and regrowth after being cut down, nutritious and prolific nuts for human and animal consumption, and all types of general ecology services. Its history as a strong native tree in the United States dates back some 40 million years.pressofatlanticcity.com
