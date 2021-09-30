CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

By Josh McCarty Middle Township Middle School
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Girls soccerThe Middle Township Middle School girls soccer Athlete of the Week is 8th grader and captain Chloe Frame. Chloe is a key player on the field and a huge asset to the team. She is a tenacious defender, but that is not the only place on the field she shines. On and off the field, Chloe is a hard worker. She prioritizes her studies and academic goals. She is a natural leader and exudes a positivity that others embrace, which makes her a great team captain. As the season continues, Chloe will only continue to help the team be successful, and her coaches know that she will continue to excel in her skill as her soccer career moves forward.

Hill Country Passport

Middle school teams top Jarrell

Brodrick Siwecki (25) catches the pass from Diego Soto and sprinted for at touchdown. The Blanco eighth grade team defeated Jarrell, 28-8. The Blanco Middle School seventh and eighth grade football teams picked up wins against Jarrell.
BLANCO, TX
Iola Register

Middle school teams roll past Anderson County

GARNETT — Iola Middle School picked up a pair of lopsided victories on the gridiron Thursday. The Mustang seventh-graders dispatched Anderson County, 34-6, before the eighth grade prevailed, 48-18. The seventh-graders were in their first game of the season, head coach Scott Ellis noted.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
TheInterMountain.com

Tygarts Valley Middle/High School celebrating homecoming

MILL CREEK — Tygarts Valley Middle/High School is in the midst of celebrating Homecoming and Spirit Week this week. A theme has been set for each day of the week. On Monday TVHS hosted Movie Monday. Tuesday was billed as Totally Tuesday and the school will celebrate Wonder Woman Wednesday today, with every student encouraged to dress up like their favorite superhero.
MILL CREEK, WV
Newsbug.info

Middle School Cornjerkers win regional championship

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team took home the regional championship Monday. The Cornjerkers made it to the regional championship after defeating Iroquois West 8-4 Saturday in Bismarck. Pitcher Braydon Walder (5-1) recorded the win for the Cornjerkers. Zach Huchel led the Cornjerkers in offense by going 3-4...
wellsboroathletics.com

Middle School Hornets shuout Towanda.

The Wellsboro Middle School Soccer team shutout Towanda 9-0 for their fourth consecutive win on Wednesday, September 22. "The team was firing on all cylinders tonight and really put together an amazing game," head coach Derek Stevens said. Wellsboro scored 4 goals in the first half and added 5 more...
WELLSBORO, PA
southlakessentinel.com

The Class that Skipped Middle School

Where would we be without middle school? It is a clean line dividing elementary life and high school, a place to discover ourselves. What kind of people now exist without this crucial life checkpoint? Let’s try to delve into the minds of the class of 2025 and try to help solve this enigma.
SOCCER
The Fayette Tribune

Midland Trail, Oak Hill are middle school winners

Midland Trail cruised to a 46-12 defeat of host Fayetteville in a middle school football game on Thursday. Jayden Roop rushed 10 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns to power the Patriots' offense. All but 15 of his yards occurred in the first half. Colton Walkup logged 112 yards...
OAK HILL, WV
The Mountaineer

Waynesville Middle School volleyball defeats Bethel

The middle school Mountaineers started the week with a 2-1 home victory over Bethel on Monday. “We knew we needed to work together in order to win the game,” seventh-grader Ennis Marcus said. “We stayed positive and encouraged each other.”. The Mountaineers won the first set 25 to 18 but...
chelseaupdate.com

Beach Middle School Volleyball Learning Early in the Season

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kim Eder, Angela Root, Laura Ouellette and Penny Ward for the information in this story.) 8th Grade Gold volleyball played at home Wednesday against Tecumseh. It was a competitive match, but Chelsea struggled with consistent team serving, losing the match 23-25, 10-25 and 18-25.
CHELSEA, MI
northwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Gordon Lee sweeps LaFayette

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed out a 9-1 regular season with a 25-17, 25-8 home win over LaFayette on Thursday afternoon. Kaci McDonald had five aces among her 15 service points. Addison Cagle had seven service points with six aces and Kaighan Cassell added four service points, three aces and three kills. Layla Templeton finished with four kills, two service points and one ace. Faith Blesch had three service points, two aces and a kill. Emma Young had one service point and one ace, and Reese Dillard also had a service point in the victory.
LAFAYETTE, GA
Atlantic City Press

Middle Township off to best start in nearly 30 years: Must Win

High school principals often say that when the football team wins, everything at the school runs a bit smoother. Just about everyone in the school is happy Friday because they are anticipating that weekend’s big game. Just about everyone is happy on Monday because they’re celebrating a win. This scenario...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Newnan Times-Herald

Middle School football kicks off

The Middle School football for the Coweta County Middle School Athletic League kicked off Wednesday with three games on the slate. Included was the inaugural game for the Blake Bass Bulldogs, who hosted Madras. It was a rude awakening for the Bulldogs, as the Madras Eagles defeated them 46-0. Malik...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Standard Banner

Maury Middle School homecoming court

Maury Middle School observed homecoming Tuesday night, in conjunction with the Hornets’ home football game against Rutledge. The school does not crown a homecoming queen, but instead chooses a homecoming court, featuring representatives from the eighth, seventh and sixth grades.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Middle school runners remain very busy, productive

Both the boys and girls Calhoun Middle School cross country teams have been active over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the runners traveled to Cartersville to compete in Hurricane Alley at Dellinger Park. The race was fast with course records being set in both the boys and...
CALHOUN, GA
kchi.com

Middle School Sports Results

The Chillicothe 8th grade Football team played a combined group of Brookfield 7th and 8th grade players to an 8-8 tie. For Chillicothe, Jack Marshall scored the touchdown with “Hubby” Ralls running the two point conversion for the Hornets. The same group of Brookfield players then took on the Chillicothe...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
robertsoncountyconnection.com

WH Heritage Middle School sends runners to state

White House Heritage Middle School competed in the TMSAA Middle Sectional cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 23. The boys team finished sixth and did well enough to advance to the state meet on Oct. 2 at Weakley Park in Clarksville. Daniel Eden led the team, earning a ninth-place finish. Carson...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
peakofohio.com

Middle School Volleyball; Calvary Results

Calvary Christian varsity played New Hope and lost in 3 sets: 8-25, 17-25, 18-25. Emma Patton had 4 assists and Stacia Rogan had 2 kills. Isabel Schmidt got 4 block touches. Jayla Wilson and Abby Jenkins each had 4 digs. Spartan varsity is now 7-8. Calvary Christian JV volleyball played...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hanovercentralathletics.com

Middle School Coaches Needed

Currently we are in need of at least 1 boys and girls 5th grade basketball coach. It is likely we will need 2 coaches for each the boys and girls 5th grade teams. We are also looking for an assistant middle school wrestling coach. If you are interested in these...
HIGH SCHOOL
freelandathletics.com

Girls Middle School Basketball

The Middle School basketball season gets off to a start on October 25, 2021. The progression of seasons is that the girls play first, end their season by the holiday break, and then in January the boys season starts. There will be a sign up sheet in the Middle School...
HIGH SCHOOL
hookem.com

Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson wasn’t even the Longhorns’ starter going into week two. But now after week four, he’s winning Big 12 awards. Thompson was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Monday for his dominant performance over Texas Tech. Thompson threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 70-35 victory.
TEXAS STATE

