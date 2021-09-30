Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

Girls soccerThe Middle Township Middle School girls soccer Athlete of the Week is 8th grader and captain Chloe Frame. Chloe is a key player on the field and a huge asset to the team. She is a tenacious defender, but that is not the only place on the field she shines. On and off the field, Chloe is a hard worker. She prioritizes her studies and academic goals. She is a natural leader and exudes a positivity that others embrace, which makes her a great team captain. As the season continues, Chloe will only continue to help the team be successful, and her coaches know that she will continue to excel in her skill as her soccer career moves forward.