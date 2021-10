Annuities are a contract between an individual and an insurance company that provides a guaranteed income stream for a certain period of time, and sometimes even a lifetime. You pay into an annuity and the funds grow using various methods, which is where the income stream comes from. This financial investment is typically tied to one individual, so things can get tricky when the annuitant passes away. However, not all annuities can be inherited, so it’s important to understand the details when you’re the beneficiary of an annuity with a death-benefit provision. You might be able to continue receiving payments, or you may be able to take a lump sum. Questions surrounding annuities and beneficiaries are complex, so it may be a good idea to work with a financial advisor.

