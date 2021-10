CAPE MAY - The Artists Guild of the Cape, founded in 2017, will host its third annual Studio Tour during Columbus Day weekend, Oct 9 & 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. The tour goes from Tuckahoe to Cape May. There will be 24 artists in 19 studios. The event is free and a map and list are available on the website, Facebook page and at each studio.