Shore Medical Center anShore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging team up to provide free mammogram screenings d Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 23

SOMERS POINT – Women who are in need of their yearly screening mammogram can get one at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment. The free screenings are in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and thanks to a partnership between the imaging center and Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Medicine Cancer Network. The imaging center is located at 2605 Shore Road in Northfield.