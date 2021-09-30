Letter: Susman has the right experience for judge

Local politics directly impact our community and our daily lives. One race this year to pay extremely close attention to is that of the Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. The surrogate court judge in Cayuga County presides over matters in the surrogate’s court, which deals with issues including wills, estates, adoptions, and guardianships. However, in our county, the judge of the surrogate’s court also presides over many other important matters affecting our community, including family court and other civil matters. Family court cases include child custody, visitation, paternity, neglect matters, juvenile delinquency, orders of protection and much more. The surrogate court judge also presides over other civil lawsuits including matrimonial, injury and real property actions. These are all considered “civil” cases. The judge’s decisions in these civil court matters impact nearly everyone in our community.