Letter: School name change still on the table

Once again, I am writing an editorial on this subject, because the Auburn board of education would like you to think it's over. It's not. The high school name change is still on the table. The BOE has not voted to take it off pause, which is not a legal function of Roberts Rule of Order, that they are required to follow, according to their own policies. There are four members, Mr. Phillips, Mr. Hernandez, Ms. Overstreet-Wilson, Ms. Wood, that are all for the change, and there is a fifth member on the fence. That is all they need to change the name of our high school even though 78.5% of the community, 82.3% of students are against changing the name.