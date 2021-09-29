CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imago Dei: Justin Barnard Discusses Human Dignity At Life139 Forum

By Samantha Glas
cardinalandcream.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-life student organization Life139 hosted a forum on human dignity and the imago Dei (image of God) in Harvey Hall on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Justin D. Barnard, professor of philosophy and honors at Union University, outlined an approach to human dignity in both a philosophical light and a biblical one in his lecture entitled “Human Dignity as Vocation.”

Harvey Hall
