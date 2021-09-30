Men’s soccer team drop match against Eastern Nazarene

The Bridgewater men’s soccer team lost an overtime thriller on the road Saturday, 4-3, at Randolph in their ODAC opener. After falling behind in the fifth minute, the Eagles got goals from Trevon Phillips (17th minute) and Josh Gilliam (44th minute) to take a 2-1 lead at halftime. The two teams traded goals two minutes apart in the 64th and 66th minutes as BC led 3-2, but Randolph scored in the 86th minute to force overtime. Then the Wildcats got the game-winner just 59 second into the first OT to secure the comeback win.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO