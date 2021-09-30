ECOL champions: Tigers sweep Warriors to claim share of league crown

The No. 9 ranked WACO Warrior football team proved their toughness Friday, taking a road win at No. 14 New London, crashing the Tigers Homecoming celebration 7-0. Defenses dominated the proceedings Friday with the game scoreless until the fourth quarter when the Warriors broke through for the only points of the night. Running back Simeon Reichenbach lined up at quarterback in the Wildcat and went up top to tight end Jonah Clark for a 24 yard touchdown, his only catch of the night. That was enough for the Warrior defense which was brilliant, holding the high powered Tiger attack to just 150 total yards including only 18 through the air. The Warriors had 11 first downs to eight for New London. Each team turned the ball over twice as Tyler Sutton recorded both takeaways for WACO picking off a pass and recovering a fumble. Reichenbach finished with 171 all-purpose yards with 119 on the ground on 27 carries. Clark and Drew Diers led the Warrior defense with five tackles each. Top 10 WACO remains unbeaten at 6-0 with the victory as they prepare for Lone Tree at Roth Field in Wayland next Friday. New London is 2-2 they travel to Marengo to meet Iowa Valley next week.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO