Africa

World Bank leader arrives in Sudan, 1st visit in 50 years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The head of the World Bank has arrived in Sudan, from where he will give a virtual address to the annual meetings of the financial institution and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. David Malpass landed in Khartoum late Wednesday in the first visit for a World...

The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD
Axios

U.S. special envoy will visit Sudan next week following coup attempt

The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, will visit Sudan next week to affirm support for the country's government after Sudanese authorities said they suppressed a coup attempt, Reuters reports. The big picture: Sudanese authorities said they thwarted an attempted coup on Tuesday, accusing plotters loyal...
WORLD
Reuters

World Bank head sees situation in Sudan improving, urges patience

KHARTOUM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sudan is making progress as it reconnects with the global economy but patience is needed as the country seeks to tackle shortages and attract investment, the head of the World Bank said on Thursday during a visit to Khartoum. Sudan's economy has been mired in...
BUSINESS
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: Haitian migrant crisis, West Bank, Sudan

The Associated Press reported that U.S. authorities have expelled or paroled 15,000 migrants — most of whom are Haitians — who gathered on the banks of the Rio Grande last week. According to federal authorities, more than 2,000 Haitians have been expelled from the border in the past week on flights chartered by the U.S. government, while 5,000 were taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security. The remaining asylum seekers have either entered the United States on parole — meaning they could eventually be subject to deportation — or have retreated to Mexico, where they also face persecution from authorities.
IMMIGRATION
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
David Malpass
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman traveled to Khartoum from September 28 to October 1 to highlight the United States’ firm commitment to Sudan’s ongoing political transition, which represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for democracy. In his meetings with Prime...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Will Ethiopia’s genocide be worse than Rwanda’s?

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was the toast of the town. Today, he is among the world’s most dangerous men. Almost a year ago, he sent his army into Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after leaders there defied his order to postpone elections. Abiy apologists blame his former partners in the Tigray People's Liberation Front for sparking the conflict by attacking an Ethiopian military position . But Abiy's subsequent operation appeared preplanned, and the collective punishment upon ethnic Tigrayans in Tigray and in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was clearly illegal. Abiy moved to isolate Tigray, restrict media access, and prevent food and humanitarian aid from reaching the province.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy: From peace laureate to wartime ruler

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a brutal internal conflict that threatens to destabilise the entire Horn of Africa region. As the 45-year-old prepares for a new term following his Prosperity Party's landslide election win in June, his image as a modern peacemaker lies in tatters and the surge of hope that accompanied his initial appointment three years ago has faded, at least for his critics. When the deeply ambitious Abiy picked up his Nobel in 2019 for Ethiopia's rapprochement with neighbouring Eritrea, he declared: "War is the epitome of hell for all involved". But he remains defiant despite mounting international alarm over the conflict in Tigray that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.
POLITICS
AFP

'Back to square zero': Ethiopia's Oromos rebuke Abiy at festival

At the first sound of gunfire, Lelise Abdissa leapt into a ditch for cover, only to be crushed by other panicked revellers as Ethiopian troops clashed with protesters during a religious festival five years ago. She awoke hours later in a hospital with a broken arm, but she was lucky: Scores of people died in the October 2016 stampede that marred the celebration of Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos. The carnage, triggered by soldiers using tear gas and live rounds to control anti-government protesters, was a major flashpoint in the years-long movement that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's first Oromo ruler, to power. But with Abiy now set to be sworn in for a new five-year term, the enthusiasm surrounding his appointment has long faded for some Oromos.
SOCIETY
kfgo.com

World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy is forecast to grow 1% this year, down from the 2.2% projected in July, hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases and a delayed reopening to visitors, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as the country fights its biggest virus outbreak to date. Southeast Asia’s...
ECONOMY
AFP

World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' damage

World leaders were on the defensive on Monday after the release of millions of documents detailing how heads of state use offshore tax havens to stash assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But he sidestepped allegations that his family owned 11 offshore companies worth millions of dollars.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

The number of migrants rounded up as part of Libya s unprecedented crackdown exceeds 5,000 people, including hundreds of children and women — dozens of them pregnant, according to a United Nations tally obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. The raids left a migrant shot dead and at least 15 others injured, the U.N. said. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in the North African nation, and spread to surrounding areas. The tally, dated Sunday Oct. 3 and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, showed the roundup netted 215...
IMMIGRATION
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Independent

At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee.Welcome to Dubai’s Expo 2020, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that boasts over 190 participating countries — except Afghanistan, whose new Taliban rulers are a no-show. Dubai has gambled billions to make the built-from-scratch Expo village a triumphant tourist attraction and symbol of the United Arab Emirates itself — a feast for the...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

World Bank raises Russia's GDP growth to 4.3% this year

The World Bank has raised its growth forecast for Russia's economy to 4.3% in 2021, followed by moderate growth in the next two years, the organization said in its latest report for Europe and Central Asia. "Output in Russia is projected to grow 4.3 percent in 2021, as the economy...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

No Way Out: How the Opening of a Tunnel Blocked the Path to Peace in Jerusalem

Last May, rocks and rubber bullets flew as Palestinian protesters battled Israeli security forces in Jerusalem, leaving nearly 100 people hospitalized. The conflict quickly spread as Hamas in the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets into Israel while Israeli Jews and Arabs rioted in the streets of other cities. The proximate cause of the sudden turmoil was an Israeli plan to evict Arab residents in a neighborhood close to the walled Old City, and Jerusalem today remains on edge.
MIDDLE EAST

