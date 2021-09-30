CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Image Guided Therapy System Market – North America has been the leading region in the market, Owing to the increasing medical tourism in the U.S. is driving growth in the market

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Image Guided Therapy System Market Analysis. Image guided treatment, also known as picture-guided interventions, aids surgeons by guiding equipment through the patient’s body and providing a three-dimensional image of the targeted region, rendering operation easier and less intrusive. Surgeons can prepare for surgery and make minute modifications to treat patients in a variety of therapeutic areas, including heart, arterial, endovascular, pain, trauma, urology, orthopedics, spine, and neurology, thanks to the continual flow of data. The use of image guided therapeutic devices in the management of hypertension by renal denervation is also a possibility. Movable C-arms, CT (Computed tomography), fixed interventional X-ray, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) are all used in various therapeutic areas. Each modality has its own set of benefits and drawbacks, which vary depending on the mode of operation, amount of complexity, and brand strength.

Vascular Closure Device Market – Increasing investments in research and development activities by key regions is expected to boost the growth of the market

A vascular closure device (VCD) is a medical device used to stop bleeding after puncturing the femoral artery during diagnostic angiography or interventional procedures. VCDs are an alternative to manual compression because they can immediately seal the entry site of the femoral artery. Since St. Jude Medical, Inc. received approval for VasoSeal equipment in 1995, VCD has been marketed in the U.S. Since then, several leading medical devices such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic and Terumo have entered the market.
Medical Dynamometer Market Research and Development initiatives, and increase in Demand for Diagnostic Devices Drive Growth

Medical Dynamometers are medical devices which measures the muscles along with the bones and neurones. It is a clinical device, used for measuring the strength of the patient’s hand to evaluate the trauma or dysfunction of hand and also to determine how a patient is answering for ongoing treatment and therapy. It is also utilized for clinical decision making and outcome assessment of pathologies such as tendon injury of the hand, carpal tunnel syndrome, neuromuscular disorder, and nerve injury. Different kinds of clinical dynamometers are utilized, for example, hand dynamometers, wrist dynamometer, pinch dynamometer and inclinometers. These gadgets are utilized to test the muscle strength of hand, grip strength, pinch strength, and furthermore measure the range of motion. Clinical dynamometer is a substitute in contrast to physiotherapy treatment for those experiencing different joint, muscle, and ligament issues. These medical devices efficient in rapid pain management and agility restoration.
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market – Increasing investments in various medical conditions by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Aortic aneurysm is a medical condition in which the aorta becomes enlarged. The abdominal aortic aneurysm and the thoracic aortic aneurysm are two types of aortic aneurysm. These conditions can cause abdominal pain, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness, and even death. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive surgical method for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms. It is an alternative to open surgery for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), which is relatively safe and requires less time. However, not all patients with aneurysms are suitable for EVAR. In addition, it is difficult to treat aneurysms near or in the kidney with EVAR.
Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market To Surpass US$ 3,200.5 Million Threshold By 2025 | Technology, Segmental Analysis, Current Trends, Top Competitive and Growth Register a CAGR of 5.1%

Acute otitis media (AOM) is an ear infection in which the air-filled space behind the tympanic membrane (middle ear) is infected, causing pain and general illness symptoms such as fever, irritability, and difficulty sleeping. AOM is one of the most common ear infections in children because the eustachian tube is shorter than adults and is more susceptible to bacteria and viruses. Bacteria such as Streptococcus and Hemophilic influenza (H.flu) account for approximately 85% of AOM cases, while viruses account for only 15% of these cases.
Diclofenac Patches Market 2021 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of 5.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Diclofenac is the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that works to reduce hormones, which causes pain and inflammation within the body. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is a widely used therapeutic class in analgesic compounds, prescribed for use to relieve pain of post extraction. The most frequently indicated NSAID is diclofenac sodium which exhibits analgesic, anti-pyretic, and anti-inflammatory activity. Transdermal patches of diclofenac are used for getting temporary relief from minor pains and aches of the joints and muscle that are directly applied to the site of pain. The transdermal patches of diclofenac were more effective, compared to diclofenac tablets, due to the once-daily application along with less systemic adverse effect frequency. Transdermal patches are developed for offering novel drug delivery system of diclofenac, with decreased prevalence of adverse systemic effects owing to lower concentrations of plasma. Diclofenac patch is developed for treating pain related to conditions including gout, migraine, sprain of joints and muscles, rheumatoid arthritis, and moderate to mild fever in certain cases.
Skincare Devices Market – New product launch by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Dermatology is the study of skin abnormalities and disorders, as well as their diagnosis and treatment. Eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, and other skin conditions are treated with skincare devices. Drivers:. Rising cases of skin disorders is expected to boost growth of the global skincare devices...
Dermatology EMR Software Market – Increasing awareness for use of EMRs in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the market

Electronic medical records (EMRs) are a section of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Dermatology outpatients consists of huge number of patients having chronic diseases, hence they require long durations of follow-up for cure. Hence, EMRs within dermatology would be useful to record dermatological data. The dermatology EMRs also enables one-click, streamlined, retrieval of past records, old investigation reports, X-rays, graphics, and medical bills, of affected body areas on which analysis can be done by dermatologist for skin lesions, ulcers, and rashes.
Epharmacy Market Synopsis 2021 Drug class, Diagnosis, Industry Growth Projected at CAGR of 17.0% Increasing Awareness, Size and Regional Analysis till the end of 2027

EPharmacy, also known as electronic pharmacy or Internet pharmacy, is an online retail platform that facilitates the selling of pharmaceuticals by acting as a middleman between clients and suppliers. It provides 24-hour medicine distribution, detailed information on prescribed medications, and pricing clarity. Consumers do not need to go to the pharmacy to get their medications; instead, they may obtain them online.
Respiratory Diagnostics Market – Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

The mounting cases of people suffering from respiratory disorders is the foremost factor driving the global respiratory diagnostics market. Changing lifestyles have a key role to play in the increasing prevalence of these disorders. People are shifting to sedentary routines, which include minimum physical activities. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rising sales of automobiles are resulting in increased levels of pollution. The increasing pollution levels along with the growing inclination towards tobacco smoking are leading to the greater cases of respiratory diseases.
Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2027 | Major Companies are Cladding, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel, Kaicer, Kingspan Insulation

The Rainscreen Cladding Systems market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
Veterinary Imaging Market – The market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rise in pet adoption, technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems

Non-invasive veterinary imaging systems are frequently used to diagnose different diseases or conditions in household pets such as cats, dogs, horses, birds, rabbits, and goats, as well as farm animals such as cattle and pigs. To assess these animals, several imaging techniques like ultra sound imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging, radiography, and CT scan are widely utilized. To identify an illness, these systems are frequently used in conjunction. The radiography system is used to identify bone fractures, soft internal bleeding, oral irregularities, and the presence of foreign bodies inside the animal by highlighting critical areas within the body. Ultrasound imaging is used to identify problems within organs in the vascular, heart, liver, and digestive using various techniques such as 2D/3D/4D systems. They are most often used to detect abnormalities in the heart and abdomen, although they cannot be used to scan gas-filled or bony structures.
Ophthalmic Lens Market – Rising Permanent Vision Correction Option Hampers Market Growth

The increasing use of bronchoscopy serves as the primary factor to drive growth in the ophthalmic lens market. The growing cases of refractive and cataract errors require ophthalmic lenses to improve vision quality. Furthermore, the global population is also witnessing weak eyesight issues because of increasing screen time in front of mobile and computer screens. These factors are crucial for the growth in the ophthalmic lens market.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Devices Market to Discern Magnified Growth of 875% CAGR From 2017 to 2025; Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies is expected to boost the growth of the market

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Devices Market Insights. The non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate is known as benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). The treatment option is determined by a number of factors, including the patient’s age, the size of the prostate gland, and the severity of the disease. BPH is a common problem affecting over 20% of men in the U.S. representing around 15 million men, according to an article published in Urologic Clinic of North America in 2016. Medication, surgery such as open prostatectomy and transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), and minimally invasive therapies such as transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), laser therapy, radiofrequency ablation, implants, and others are among some of the treatment options.
Foley Catheters Market is Growing a Huge Demand in 2020-2030

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Foley Catheters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ According to the report, the global Foley catheters market was valued at approximately US$ 1.0 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Prosthetic and Orthotics Market is anticipated to gain growth with the rising incidence of osteosarcoma

The global prosthetics and orthotics market is anticipated to gain growth with the rising incidence of osteosarcoma. On the other hand, increasing number of diabetes-related amputations could raise a whole lot of demand in the global prosthetics and orthotics market. Among the two, orthotics is expected to secure a commanding share of the global prosthetics and orthotics market. Factors such as rising penetration of orthopedic technology and rising prevalence of sports injuries could help orthotics to gain a stronger share of the global prosthetics and orthotics market.
Octreotide Market to Build Excessive Revenue at Healthy Growth rate at 2.6% by 2027 (Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis)

Octreotides are an octapeptide pharmacologically resembling natural somatostatin. Octreotide acetate is used widely to treat of certain types of diarrhea, cancers, and tumors including carcinoid, vasoactive intestinal tumors secreting peptide, and pancreatic islet cell tumors. The Octreotide acetate are also used in treatment of acromegaly when body excessively produces growth hormone, causing enlarged feet, face, head, and hands.
Latin America Oncology Device Market – Innovation in clinical research and implementation of advanced technology

Due to factors such as growing prevalence of cancer in Latin America, oncology devices play a significant role in healthcare. According to the Global Cancer Observatory’s 2019 study, about 53,365 new cases of cancer were reported in Chile in 2018, with about 28,443 people dying from cancer. Furthermore, according to the same source, about 6,576 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, making it the most common form of cancer in Chile.
Entrance of novel therapies will drive Cushing’s syndrome market growth

Cushing’s syndrome (CS) is a serious, debilitating endocrine disorder caused by prolonged exposure to excess levels of cortisol (hydrocortisone) or other glucocorticoids from endogenous or exogenous sources. Endogenous CS is divided into two groups: those due to an excess of adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH), also known as ACTH-dependent, and ACTH-independent. A pituitary adenoma, also known as Cushing’s disease (CD), is the most common form of endogenous CS. CD produces excess ACTH that stimulates the adrenal cortex to produce excess glucocorticoid hormones. Other forms of endogenous CS include ACTH-independent ectopic tumours of the adrenal gland (adrenocortical adenomas) and adrenocortical carcinomas.
Gamma Probe Device Market – Increasing prevalence and high incidence of cancer expected to propel the growth of the market

Using a gamma probe instrument, surgeons may detect radio-labeled tissue before and during surgery for radio-guided diagnosis and surgery. Tissues such as lymph nodes, tumors, and parathyroid glands are notoriously difficult for surgeons to detect within the human body. The use of a gamma probe allows the surgeon to create a smaller incision while preserving the tissues of interest. One of the most popular use of gamma probes is in a surgical technique called Sentinel Node Biopsy, which is used to see if a tumor has migrated to new places. Biopsies are commonly used to stage breast cancer and melanoma, and are becoming more prominent in the screening of other cancers.
Nanostructured Drug Market New Advancement Helps to Achieve 180 Billion by Top Key Players till 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis

Nanotechnology is the emerging science field that involves the matter’s molecular and atomic level manipulation. The nanometer is equivalent to a meter’s 1 billionth part. Nanotechnology has several applications in various fields including chemical sensors, fuel cells, batteries, food, solar cells, electronics, fabric, fuels, space, cleaner water, sporting goods, and better quality of air. Among nanotechnology’s key application is within medicine, the nano-medicine varies from medical application including biological device, nanoelectronic biosensors, biological machines, and nanomaterial. Nanotechnology has provided the drug delivery option to particular target cells that employ nanoparticles. The particles are engineered for attaching with diseases cells that allows those cell’s direct treatment. Techniques of drug delivery are developed for reducing side effects related to the drugs and decreasing its consumption and cost of treatments. Nanostructured drugs possess various applications including in neurology, anti-inflammatory/immunology, cardiovascular/physiology, anti-infective, among others.
