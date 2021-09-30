CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Bearish Below 1.1588

By Adam Lemon
dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at 1.1717 that day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the...

www.dailyforex.com

FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after breaching a support line below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1589. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1603. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee Slows US Dollar Ascent

The US dollar initially tried to rally on Tuesday against the Indian rupee but found enough resistance to turn things around and close towards the ₹75 handle. This is an area that previously has been resistive, and one that will attract a certain amount of attention due to the psychology attached to the big figure. I also find it interesting that we have ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, and if we break down below that shooting star, it would technically be a signal to start selling.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1592; (P) 1.1616; (R1) 1.1644;. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1561 and intraday bias remains neutral. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.1682 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 1.1561 will target 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.1682 will bring stronger rebound back towards 1.1908 resistance.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report

EUR/USD bounces back from the session low (1.1581) following the kneejerk reaction to the better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, but looming data prints coming out of the US may undermine the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a pickup in job growth.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD still risks a move to 1.1530 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could still slip back to the 1.1530 region while below 1.1655. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.1579 and 1.1622 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1580/1.1635. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and EUR could drift lower but any decline is unlikely to break last week’s low near 1.1560 (minor support is at 1.1580). Resistance is at 1.1620 followed by 1.1635.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Power Ahead

The British pound rallied significantly on Tuesday to reach towards the highs of the Monday session. At this point, at looks as if the British pound is going to be paying close attention to the 200-day EMA, which currently sits at the 1.37 handle. Furthermore, the 50-day EMA is getting ready to cross below there, kicking off the so-called “death cross.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Threatening $3500 Breakout

The Ethereum market has been slightly positive on Tuesday as we continue to press up against the $3500 level. This is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention obviously, but at the end of the day you have to question whether or not we have momentum to finally break out. It certainly does not look like it at the moment, but that does not necessarily mean that we won't to be able to.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Nosedives as Price Turns Bearish Below $0.90

The Ripple price prediction shows XRP currently correcting higher after touching the daily low of $1.01, but the price remains above the moving averages. XRP/USD is currently falling towards $1.00 from the opening price of $1.05. However, the bulls are now having a hard time finding support as they move up was simply too steep. Therefore, traders can see that XRP/USD has nearly lost all the gains made since 2 days ago but the bulls could attempt to see a bounce in the next positive movement.
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Momentum to Accelerate

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3545. Set a sell-stop at 1.3545 and a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650. The GBP/USD pair rose for four straight days as investors rushed to buy the dips following last week’s crash. The pair is trading at 1.3605, which is about 1.45% above the lowest level last week.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Unclear Direction

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price zone at 0.7218/23 was first reached. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short Trade Idea. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Reversing Up From Sell Climax

EUR/USD is in an expanding triangle and has failed to breakout below a tight bear channel. It is reversing up from Sept. 29 sell climax. Traders expect at least a couple legs sideways to up to the top of the most recent sell climax, which was the big bear bar of Sept. 29. That is also above the Aug. 20 breakout point.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Fighting for Traction

The euro rallied a bit against the US dollar on Monday but gave back some of the most extreme gains as the 1.16 level continues to act as a magnet for the market. At this point, we have seen a lot of negative downward pressure, and as a result I did not get involved in buying this market on a break to the upside. I would expect more of a “sell the rallies” type of situation going forward, at least on signs of exhaustion.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Sluggishly Bullish

The Bitcoin market rallied a bit on Monday as we continue to try to break to the upside. That being said, the market is obviously struggling a bit with the idea of continuing a big move to the upside, which could be expected due to the fact that we had been so parabolic late last week. After all, momentum only lasts for so long, so it is not a huge surprise that we had to take a little bit of a breather.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Reaches Previous Support Level

The British pound rallied significantly on Monday, but as you can see, we are pressing the previous support level sitting at roughly 1.36. It was the bottom of a descending triangle, so it is likely that the market is going to have a bit of “market memory” in that general vicinity, as it was so crucial.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains on the defensive, capped below 0.8550

The euro fails to regain 0.8550 and depreciates for the third consecutive day. The pound has shrugged off post_Brexit concerns to rebound against EUR, USD. EUR/GBP approaching relevant support levels at 0.8525 and 0.8500. The euro’s attempt to rebound from intra-day lows at 0.8530 has been capped at the previous...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Retreats Below Resistance

The dollar bounced back against the yen after a weak Tokyo CPI in September. As the pair rose to the peak from February 2020 (112.20), a bearish RSI divergence revealed weakness in the momentum. A break below 111.20 and a bearish MA cross may have dented optimism. The US dollar...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

DOGE/USD: Move Higher Delivers Speculation and Skepticism

DOGE/USD nearly hit the 25 cents level in late night trading and, as of this writing, is traversing below the 24 cents level with rather fast conditions still threatening to swirl. The broad cryptocurrency market experienced a springboard higher yesterday, and a bullish trend has been established since the start of October. However, the reversals upwards for the digital assets have occurred after important support levels were being tested technically, including for DOGE/USD.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Small Climb from Important Lows Amid Skepticism

After touching a low of nearly 0.68500 on the 29th of September, the NZD/USD has managed to incrementally climb higher. Even in the midst of nervous conditions on global equity markets, the NZD/USD has been able to demonstrate another slight rise in value today. As of this writing, the Forex pair is near the 0.69600 juncture and short-term support technically can be perceived nearby around the 069400 mark. Resistance for the NZD/USD can be considered to be a hair below the 0.70000 juncture at this time.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Show Negativity

The S&P 500 pulled back yet again on Monday to show signs of selling pressure. If we can break down below the lows of the Friday session it is very likely that we will go looking towards the 4200 level. The 4200 level is an area that is starting to attract a certain amount of attention due to the fact that the 200-day EMA is reaching towards that area. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see value hunters in the market given enough time.
STOCKS

