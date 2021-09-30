GPS Running Watches Market Future Growth Outlook | Adidas, Casio, Rolex

Due to the outburst of covid19, consumers from worldwide are encouraged to stay at home, their digital viewing and buying habits have completely changed, possibly forever. This is encouraging Live e-commerce in several businesses to create digital content in ways they would have never considered before. While brands may initially feel vulnerable exposing themselves to a live audience, where they're less in control and anything can go wrong, this same aspect of life is what makes it feel more real and natural to users, and can also work in retailers' favor. Moreover, Live e-commerce also offers the benefits such as to fill the social aspect that's missing in regular online shopping to help bring the experience to life and increase interaction between the customer and seller.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO