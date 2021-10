The NASDAQ 100 rallied significantly on Tuesday to wipe out most of the losses from Monday. At this point, we have a real conundrum, because we are hanging around the previous support line, but we also have seen a couple of inverted hammers sitting just above where we are right now, and I think it is likely that we continue to see trouble breaking out to the upside. I think it is much easier to buy this market if we break above the 15,000 level.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO