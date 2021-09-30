AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Finally Breaks Through Support
The Australian dollar initially tried to rally on Wednesday but gave back the gains in order to turn around and crash through the 0.72 handle. This is an extraordinarily negative move, and it is likely that we are going to continue going even lower. After all, I have been talking about this area just above the 0.72 handle as major support for a while, and now that we are broken through that level it is likely that we will go much lower.www.dailyforex.com
