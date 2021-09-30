CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Finally Breaks Through Support

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar initially tried to rally on Wednesday but gave back the gains in order to turn around and crash through the 0.72 handle. This is an extraordinarily negative move, and it is likely that we are going to continue going even lower. After all, I have been talking about this area just above the 0.72 handle as major support for a while, and now that we are broken through that level it is likely that we will go much lower.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AUD/USD Has Near Term Bullish Potential, Needs to Clear 0.7330

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy. Gold prices underpinned the aussie as the bright metal trades at an over one-week high. AUD/USD has near term bullish potential, needs to clear 0.7330. The AUD/USD pair ended a third consecutive day with gains but remains below...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee Slows US Dollar Ascent

The US dollar initially tried to rally on Tuesday against the Indian rupee but found enough resistance to turn things around and close towards the ₹75 handle. This is an area that previously has been resistive, and one that will attract a certain amount of attention due to the psychology attached to the big figure. I also find it interesting that we have ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, and if we break down below that shooting star, it would technically be a signal to start selling.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD’s rebound loses steam right below 0.7300

Australian dollar's recovery from 0.7170 fails at 0.7295. The Aussie loses momentum after RBA's dovish statement. AUD/USD capped below important resistance at 0.7300/15. The Australian dollar seems to have lost steam on Tuesday, as the pair’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7170 has been rejected at 0.7295. The Aussie has failed at a relevant resistance level with the US dollar picking up after a three-day pullback.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar, USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Talking Points:. The US Dollar is pulling back after last week’s breakout from the ascending triangle formation. The big USD driver for this week is NFP on Friday, and this report may get extra attention given what Jerome Powell said at the September FOMC rate decision, with the bank ready to make a taper announcement provided that employment data didn’t disappoint.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Aussie#Australian#Ema#Chinese
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing 0.7300 ahead of RBA’s decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy. Gold prices underpinned the aussie as the bright metal trades at an over one-week high. AUD/USD has near term bullish potential, needs to clear 0.7330. The AUD/USD pair ended a third consecutive day with gains but remains below...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Recovery Susceptible to Dovish RBA Forward Guidance

AUD/USD approaches the 50-Day SMA (0.7311) as it extends the rebound from the September low (0.7170), but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision may drag on the exchange rate as the central bank is widely expected to retain the current policy. AUD/USD Rate Recovery Susceptible to Dovish...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Reaches Previous Support Level

The British pound rallied significantly on Monday, but as you can see, we are pressing the previous support level sitting at roughly 1.36. It was the bottom of a descending triangle, so it is likely that the market is going to have a bit of “market memory” in that general vicinity, as it was so crucial.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Fighting for Traction

The euro rallied a bit against the US dollar on Monday but gave back some of the most extreme gains as the 1.16 level continues to act as a magnet for the market. At this point, we have seen a lot of negative downward pressure, and as a result I did not get involved in buying this market on a break to the upside. I would expect more of a “sell the rallies” type of situation going forward, at least on signs of exhaustion.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Forecast: Bullish Flag Hints at More Upside

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 52,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. Set a sell-stop at 46,650 and a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD held steady in the overnight session even as US bond yields rose and stocks retreated. Bitcoin is trading at $48,660, which is slightly below the weekend high of $49,286. It has a total market capitalization of more than $912 billion while the combined cap of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap has jumped to more than $2.1 trillion.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Unclear Direction

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price zone at 0.7218/23 was first reached. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short Trade Idea. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Attempting to Strengthen

The US dollar fell significantly on Monday to test a significant uptrend line. We did bounce back above it, but we are sitting right on that line, suggesting that perhaps we are going to go lower. That being said, we are also right in the middle of a massive area of support that starts at the 1.16 level and extends all the way down to the 1.15 handle.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Has Disheartening Session

The FTSE 100 initially gapped higher to show signs of strength right away on Monday, and then essentially filled a gap that formed on Monday. That being said, the market has shown itself to be rather negative, closing roughly where we closed on Friday. In other words, it looks like we were ready to go higher, but gave back all of those gains to show a rather disappointing turnaround. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to continue to hang about the 7000 handle, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will pay attention to.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Show Negativity

The S&P 500 pulled back yet again on Monday to show signs of selling pressure. If we can break down below the lows of the Friday session it is very likely that we will go looking towards the 4200 level. The 4200 level is an area that is starting to attract a certain amount of attention due to the fact that the 200-day EMA is reaching towards that area. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see value hunters in the market given enough time.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Momentum to Accelerate

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3545. Set a sell-stop at 1.3545 and a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650. The GBP/USD pair rose for four straight days as investors rushed to buy the dips following last week’s crash. The pair is trading at 1.3605, which is about 1.45% above the lowest level last week.
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: USD/CHF and EUR/AUD’s Potential Support Zones

Whether you like trading dollar majors or if comdoll crosses are more your thing, I got you covered with simple support zones for USD/CHF and EUR/AUD. If you check your 1-hour chart, you’ll see that USD/CHF is about 50 pips away from the .9225 zone that lines up with an ascending channel support that’s been around since late July.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Showing Nice Recovery from Initial Selloff

Gold markets initially fell on Monday to reach down towards the $1750 level. At that point, the market turned right back around to show signs of life again, as we then broke above the $1770 level. Having said that, by the end of the day we did pull back just a bit, but it does show that perhaps gold may have further to go to the upside. Nonetheless, this is a market that has been very choppy to say the least, so that is something worth paying attention to.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Monday, the Australian Dollar surged by 44 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Monday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Hoping for an Energy Solution

Immediately after the British government announced several measures to reduce fears regarding the country's energy crisis, the performance of the pound improved against the rest of the other major currencies. The GBP/USD moved towards the 1.3640 level, after sharp losses that pushed it last week to the support level of 1.3411, a 2021 low.
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/JPY Could Break Below Key Support Level

Our latest technical analysis reveals the critical support and resistance levels that the USD/JPY is likely to reach today. Looking at USD/JPY’s 4-Hour chart, we can see the strong bounce from the support of 109.1 during Sept. 22, breaking out from its 110.15 resistance, heading higher towards the now high 112 where it found itself overextended, and therefore a correction was imminent.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Risk Increases, Bullish Sentiment Gathers Momentum

The USD/BRL will open trading within the higher realms of its short-term price band and is actually challenging mid-term resistance levels. The USD/BRL finished trading yesterday near the 5.4540 ratio which is clearly within sight of highs attained late last week and values seen on the 20th of August which traded near the 5.4800 juncture. Short-term traders may want to glance at a one-year chart of the USD/BRL to gain a perspective on potential direction, particularly if they believe more bullish trajectory will develop.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy