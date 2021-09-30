AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Finally Breaks Through Support

The FTSE 100 initially gapped higher to show signs of strength right away on Monday, and then essentially filled a gap that formed on Monday. That being said, the market has shown itself to be rather negative, closing roughly where we closed on Friday. In other words, it looks like we were ready to go higher, but gave back all of those gains to show a rather disappointing turnaround. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to continue to hang about the 7000 handle, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will pay attention to.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO