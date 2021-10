The Manna House Food Pantry is officially open for business at its new location, and thanks to the COVID pandemic, the need for the mission is greater than ever. “COVID really was a game-changer for us, it really changed everything,” Manna House volunteer Gary McElroy told the Russellville Lions Club on Tuesday. “But the need didn’t go down. Instead, the demand went up.”

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO