After a trip to the Final Four last season, the Gamecock women’s basketball team opened its 2021-2022 season with an open scrimmage on Friday. Head coach Dawn Staley opened the event by speaking to the crowd and introducing this year’s theme, “Net Worth." She said the meaning of it was to show how every player and fan adds value, striving them toward success and hopefully cutting down the nets in Minneapolis.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO