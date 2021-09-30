CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler, OH

More than 300 homes to get high-speed internet

Marietta Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUTLER — More than 300 households in the Cutler community will now have broadband access thanks to a new program announced Wednesday by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Standing in front of a tower which will be used for the access, Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and Washington County Commissioner James Booth discussed a pilot project using state-owned Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) towers Wednesday at the Cutler Community Center.

UpNorthLive.com

More than 178k homes to receive home heating credit payments

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer announced more than 178,600 households will get additional home heating credit payments. People who received the Home Heating Credit for the 2020 tax year are getting more money this month. Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other...
LANSING, MI
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Marietta Times

Marietta Council discusses lawsuits, property sales

Marietta City Council went into two executive sessions Monday to discuss lawsuits and property sales. The first executive session was called by Finance and Taxation Chair Michael Scales for discussion on lawsuits. One of the lawsuits council has been debating the last month is between the City of Marietta and...
MARIETTA, OH
Marietta Times

Lowell receives grant for sewer project

The Village of Lowell received $250,000 this week from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help fund its water system improvements. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced the funding Friday that will support new water service to 65 households and improve water service for two businesses and 1,470 existing households. “Strong...
LOWELL, OH
Marietta Times

Planning continues for Buckeye Fields

Planning continues for the Buckeye Fields project that will provide 64 single-unit homes for lower-income Washington County seniors. When complete, the $9.1 million project will include the one-story modular homes and an administrative/common building on 25 acres of land near the Washington County Home. Washington County Job and Family Services...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Marietta Times

Area sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases

Most area counties saw their two-week new case count drop on Ohio’s COVID-19 dashboard. According to data posted Thursday afternoon on the Ohio Department of Health website, Washington County recorded 610 new cases from Sept. 16-29. That equates to 1,018.2 per 100,000 people, which ranked 17th in the state. Although...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

