More than 300 homes to get high-speed internet
CUTLER — More than 300 households in the Cutler community will now have broadband access thanks to a new program announced Wednesday by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Standing in front of a tower which will be used for the access, Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and Washington County Commissioner James Booth discussed a pilot project using state-owned Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) towers Wednesday at the Cutler Community Center.www.mariettatimes.com
Comments / 0