DENVER (CBS4) – This week is when the average first freeze of the season happens in Denver. Instead the metro area will reach the lower 80s on Tuesday for the second consecutive day while any freezing weather will stay away for at least another week. The date of the average first freeze in Denver is October 7 although it’s occurred much earlier and much later in the past. For example, last year tied for the earliest first freeze on record when the temperature dipped to 31 degrees on September 8, 2020. The average first snow in the city is October 18. (source:...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO