Warwick, RI

ORDINANCE NO. O-21-14

warwickonline.com
 6 days ago

Section I: The Zoning Map and the Record Book of Lot Classifications which are a part of the Zoning Ordinances of the City of Warwick are hereby amended by changing the classification of Assessor’s Plat 350, Assessor’s Lot 583 as said plat appeared in the Tax Assessor’s office on December 31, 2019, located on Sandy Lane, from A-10 Residential (A-10) to A-10 Planned District Residential (PDR) for the purpose of constructing a twenty (20) unit, multi-family residential, duplex-style development with less than required front-yard setback, separation between buildings and parking within fifteen feet (15’) of a residential structure.

warwickonline.com

