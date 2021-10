One of the most universally agreed upon losses felt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been human connection. Being forced to quarantine indoors for months, stay at least six feet apart from those outside of our households, and wear a piece of fabric over half of our faces, people worldwide felt a deep sense of isolation and disconnection from loved ones since March of 2020. While Zoom played a large role in keeping families, friends, classes, and colleagues connected, most calls place time limits on users, so people of all ages searched for ways to keep in constant contact with others.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO