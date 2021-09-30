CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

County jails contend with high-risk environment for COVID-19

By PATRICK WHITTLE - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County jails across New Mexico are contending with a high-risk environment for COVID-19 infection at the same time that many more beds are being filled with inmates, an association of county governments announced Wednesday. Grace Philips, general counsel to New Mexico Counties alliance of local...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Orange County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Jail is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak as officials said cases within detention facilities are surging. Orange County officials said it began Thursday when an inmate said he didn’t feel well. At least a dozen inmates tested positive. That number is expected to increase as test results come back.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
wccbcharlotte.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Available In Mecklenburg County For High-Risk Groups, Frontline Workers

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to high-risk groups and frontline workers starting Monday, Sept. 27 at Health Department clinic locations, according to officials. Health officials are requesting that third dose booster shot patients bring their vaccination card with them. No...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
pinalcentral.com

Pima County jail inmate dies; Was hospitalized with COVID-19

TUCSON (AP) — An inmate at the Pima County jail in Tucson has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to authorities. County sheriff’s officials said the inmate was taken to a hospital on Sept. 6 after testing positive for the virus. Deputies were told Saturday afternoon that the man...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
chinohills.org

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available at County Vaccination Sites for Seniors and People at High Risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine for seniors age 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting. Booster shots are now available at San Bernardino County vaccination sites.
CHINO HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jails#Covid 19#Detention Centers#Philips#Ap#The Associated Press
Quad-Cities Times

Rock Island County Jail to offer COVID-19 vaccine next week

People incarcerated in the Rock Island County jail haven’t been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine since May, but officials said the vaccines should be offered next week. Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said since the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine became available it was offered on April 1 and May 19, and a clinic is scheduled for Sept. 30.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
wtaq.com

CDC Director Backs COVID-19 Boosters For High-Risk Workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, some adults with underlying medical conditions and some adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. The move comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeraldNet

Snohomish County COVID rate declines a bit; risk still high

EVERETT — COVID-19 case rates are decreasing in Snohomish County but remain alarmingly high. The county’s latest two-week case rate shows 447 new infections per 100,000 people. Last week’s adjusted total was 468 cases per 100,000. The week before the rate was the highest recorded during the pandemic: 475. The latest numbers are still higher than almost any other point during the past 18 months. In July, for example, those numbers dipped into the 60s per 100,000.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Lompoc Record

18 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

More than a dozen additional Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that has infected more than 80 people since August, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman. Inmates from the West Module on Saturday were given PCR tests administered by Wellpath, the jail's contracted medical...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Messenger

Lewis: Zero COVID-19 cases among county's jail inmates

At Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court Meeting, Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jail inmate population has proven to be successful. The jail went on lockdown on Aug. 25 following an inmate testing positive for the virus. The suspension included...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 7,133 New Cases Reported, Average Positivity Rate At 7.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,133 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, as Johnson & Johnson seeks approval from the FDA to authorize its booster shots. The additional figures bring the state’s total case count to 725,451 and 8,203 deaths. The seven-day average positivity rate has climbed up to 7.2%, well into the “caution” category but still below the “high risk” threshold of 10%. The COVID-19 case growth and hospitalization rates are also climbing; the state is seeing 48.5 new cases per 100,000 residents, and 13.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which are both figures state officials classify as...
MINNESOTA STATE
coloradosun.com

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk workers

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy