CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Switzerland Parliament Considers Amendments to VAT Act

bloombergtax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swiss Parliament (Bundesversammlung) Sept. 24 accepted for consideration Bill No. 21,019, partially amending the VAT act. The amendments include measures that would: 1) impose VAT on mail-order sales made through the internet and electronic platforms, and impose penalties for non-compliance; and 2) introduce voluntary annual VAT settlements for small and medium enterprises. [Switzerland, Parliament, 09/24/21]

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
TorrentFreak

EU Parliament Committee Adopts Digital Services Act

The EU's plans to modernize copyright law in Europe are moving ahead. The Parliament Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) has just adopted a draft of the new Digital Services Act. This brings the implementation of various new copyright restrictions, including rapid 30-minute takedowns and requirements to deal with "repeat infringers," a step closer.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vat#Non Compliance#The Swiss Parliament
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
bloombergtax.com

Netherlands Lower House Considers Bill to Amend Arm’s Length Principle Mismatches Under 2022 Budget

The Dutch lower house of Parliament (Tweede Kamer) Sept. 21 accepted for consideration Bill No. 35933, to amend arm’s length principle mismatches. The draft bill includes measures to: 1) define the arm’s length principle; 2) clarify the dividend and withholding taxation of interest and royalty payments for reverse hybrid entities; and 3) clarify the taxation and depreciation rules for transactions between related companies. The law would enter into force and apply to tax years beginning Jan. 1, 2022. [Netherlands, Tweede Kamer, 09/21/21]
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
Business Insider

The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

News outlets reported Sunday that The Crown Estate, which owns and manages property and land on behalf of the Queen, appears to have bought a £66.5 million ($91 million) property from the family of Azerbaijan's president in 2018. The BBC reported that Ilham Aliyev's family appeared to have made a...
WORLD
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Washington Post

The U.S. posted a huge reward for a suspected drug kingpin in Guinea-Bissau. But capturing him is complicated.

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The suspected drug trafficker was supposed to be on the yacht. American agents posing as Colombian cocaine traffickers tried to lure Antonio Indjai — then the leader of this tiny coastal nation’s military — into international waters eight years ago with a million-dollar payout, but he was known to be paranoid. The ex-general sent someone else to fetch the cash, authorities say, and has evaded capture ever since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
WREG

‘Pandora papers’ show London is a key hub for tax avoidance

LONDON (AP) — Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country’s defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after a massive leak of financial data showed how London is a key destination of choice for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash. The cache of almost 12 […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy