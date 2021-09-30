Switzerland Parliament Considers Amendments to VAT Act
The Swiss Parliament (Bundesversammlung) Sept. 24 accepted for consideration Bill No. 21,019, partially amending the VAT act. The amendments include measures that would: 1) impose VAT on mail-order sales made through the internet and electronic platforms, and impose penalties for non-compliance; and 2) introduce voluntary annual VAT settlements for small and medium enterprises. [Switzerland, Parliament, 09/24/21]news.bloombergtax.com
