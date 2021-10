Clair DeGeorge never quite seemed to get the credit she deserved in her four years at Bemidji State. Close observers certainly recognized her outstanding talent, but she never had the supporting cast around her for the Beavers to consistently compete against the top teams in the nation. But after transferring to one of the top programs in the country in Ohio State last summer, she’ll have the opportunity to showcase her abilities on the national stage.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO