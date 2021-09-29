Social Consequences of Hearing Protection – Audio Description

Now, the congressional hearing yesterday focused in part on how to protect kids online because one of the allegations is that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is harmful to some kids. NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz has been reporting on teen well-being and media use for many years. She even wrote a book about it called "The Art Of Screen Time." Now, before we talk to Anya, we should say for transparency that after writing the book, her husband's company was bought by Facebook. Her husband works in a division that's unrelated to the social media site. Anya, good morning.

