Mental Health

Social Consequences of Hearing Protection – Audio Description

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC’s video series for teens on the prevention of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). For primary video (without audio description) see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6ybpX5k5qE. This video can also be viewed at.

National Protect Your Hearing Month

Hearing protection is for everyone. There is no cure for hearing loss! The good news? You can prevent hearing loss by protecting your hearing. Avoid loud noise whenever possible and turn down the volume on personal listening devices. If you can’t avoid loud noise, use earplugs or earmuffs to protect your ears.
How to protect your hearing for the long haul

Aging has long been associated with hearing loss, and that association is not unwarranted. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders notes that age-related hearing loss can arise from changes in the inner ear as the body ages. However, hearing loss can affect people of all ages, including the very young.
Hearing about Facebook was billed as focusing on protecting kids online

Now, the congressional hearing yesterday focused in part on how to protect kids online because one of the allegations is that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is harmful to some kids. NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz has been reporting on teen well-being and media use for many years. She even wrote a book about it called "The Art Of Screen Time." Now, before we talk to Anya, we should say for transparency that after writing the book, her husband's company was bought by Facebook. Her husband works in a division that's unrelated to the social media site. Anya, good morning.
52 attorneys general back Senate hearings addressing social media protections for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A coalition of 52 attorneys general is showing support for hearings last week’s Senate hearings on protecting children on social media. Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is one of six leading the bipartisan coalition. In a letter to the subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security the attorneys general pointed specifically to a Wall Street Journal article outlining Facebook’s algorithms designed to attract greater youth engagement.
4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
‘Toxic effects’: Senators grill Facebook rep at hearing on social media harm to children

WASHINGTON - The Senate Commerce Committee grilled Facebook’s global head of safety Thursday in a hearing on social media and its effects on the mental health of children. Antigone Davis fielded questions from the panel, which was convened by Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Lawmakers have long taken issue with social media platforms for their negative impacts on society.
Lawmakers hear testimony from a U of I professor about social media disinformation

SPRINGFIELD – The power of social media can take the “shout fire in a movie theatre” cliche and send it worldwide in an instant. “We know what types of people are susceptible to consuming misinformation,” University of Illinois sociology professor Kevin Leicht told a congressional hearing Tuesday. “We also know that combating misinformation is harder, the more misinformation is repeated; so it becomes harder and harder to stop.”
Maybe It's Time Social Media Conduct A Hearing Of Congress?

The timing of a just-released new analysis from the Pew Research Center couldn't be better. The Pew report, which analyzes how much -- and in what ways -- 698 members of Congress have been using social media for themselves and their campaigns, comes as Congress once again is hearing testimony today from one of their personal favorite social media platforms: Facebook.
Protection of Youths on Social Media Platforms Needs to be Addressed

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh joined a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general expressing strong support for the hearings being conducted by the U.S. Senate Committee addressing protection and safety of kids and teens using social media. Attorneys general have been watchful and concerned over the...
Protecting yourself and your children from social media dangers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Facebook was in the dark for users all over the world for about six hours on Monday. Some may have welcomed the pause, but for others, it may have created anxiety. With Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp down, billions of people couldn't feed their timelines. For some people,...
FSU psychology professor available to comment on health consequences of social media

Recent news reports and a whistleblower’s testimony on Capitol Hill have put a spotlight on the harmful effects social media is having on the health of its users. Reporting in the Wall Street Journal relayed internal studies from Facebook that showed the company was aware its subsidiary photo-sharing platform Instagram, is harmful for teenage girls. Engaging with the app, these studies showed, made teenage girls more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.
Hidden benefit to Facebook outage? Central Ohio psychiatrist says yes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After Monday’s Facebook outage, people are back using the company’s social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all down for about six hours, and while some enjoyed the break from the social media platforms, not having access left others feeling lost. “I think it really shows how reliant many people have […]
Facebook Testimony Waking Some to Hazards of Social Media For Kids

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — During testimony on Capitol Hill, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed the company chooses to let content on its platform that is “disastrous” for society, and can be especially harmful to children. The allegation, a cause for concern to Bay Area resident Eileen Seemayer. “Just as a citizen and human to human, of course it’s a concern. The algorithm is driven to make money,” said Seemayer. Stacey Yang explains an experience most people have had at some point while on social media. “It can become very addicting. I tend to go onto an app, I find myself scrolling, and then am...
Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
