EverRise Brings Buyback Token and Ecosystem of dApps to Polygon and Ethereum

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. Singapore, September 30, 2021. Less than three weeks after releasing its first dApp EverOwn for Binance Smart Chain, EverRise is proud to announce they will launch EverBridge to both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains on October 5th. With EverBridge, EverRise will make its revolutionary suite of dApps available to projects on both networks starting with EverOwn for Ethereum on October 5th, followed by EverOwn for Polygon on October 8th. This will expand the reach of EverRise’s security solutions and enable the $RISE token to be traded and utilized across all three networks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MARKETS

