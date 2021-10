“People do what they want to do.” –Daryl Wizelman. When we do what we love we are happy and inspired. This applies to our personal life and our professional life. When we do things we are obligated to do but don’t want to do it creates resentment, and we tend to procrastinate. In some cases we avoid doing these things even though we know we should and even if we know they will benefit us. On the other hand, when we do things that we enjoy we will do those things happily. In addition to being happy doing the things we enjoy, we will also act with more discipline and consistency, thus making these actions into habits.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO