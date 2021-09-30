FAA delays spaceport decision

The countdown to a final decision on a license for a commercial spaceport in Camden County was T-24 hours and counting Wednesday when it was put on hold.

The new countdown is five weeks and counting, with a final decision by the Federal Aviation Administration due Nov. 3.

The decision to delay the Record of Decision was “due to ongoing consultation efforts,” said Steve Kulm, a FAA spokesman.

John Simpson, a spokesman for Spaceport Camden, said the FAA was still evaluating the license request.

“We understand the FAA is still working to make sure all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed and remain optimistic for a final decision on Spaceport Camden in a few weeks,” he said.

Steve Weinkle, a Camden County resident who lives less than 10 miles from the proposed launch site, said he was not surprised by the latest delay. He said the county has spent the past three years “dotting the I’s the crossing the T’s” in an attempt to convince the FAA to grant a license.

“It makes perfect sense. The FAA is having great difficulty licensing a spaceport for an imaginary rocket and a fictitious trajectory. No real rocket launched from Spaceport Camden can meet the legal standards for human and environmental safety,” he said.

The FAA failed to deal with the issue in 2015 and now finds itself trying to “cover their mistakes of the past by allowing Camden to proceed with a computer generated model instead of an existing rocket, or even one that might be available in the foreseeable future,” he said.

Now, Weinkle said the FAA is being held accountable for why it would license a spaceport with “clear and present dangers.”

Weinkle said the county will never recoup the more than $10 million it spent to establish a spaceport, even if it is granted a launch site operator’s license. He believes a rocket will never be launched into orbit from the site because of the risks posed to Cumberland Island and Little Cumberland Island during a launch malfunction.

Kevin Lang, an Athens lawyer whose family owns property on Little Cumberland Island, is another opponent who believes the FAA is seeing more problems with the application.

The FAA needs to address concerns by the National Park Service and the lack of public engagement in the license process, he said.

“Importantly, the Department of Interior has disagreed with the FAA’s position that all of the hard analysis of the impacts of launching rockets can be delayed to some point in the future when and if a rocket company comes along to use the spaceport,” Lang said. “The Department of Interior has correctly concluded that the operation of the spaceport is a connected action to the site license and must be properly analyzed at this stage of the regulatory process. They are correct, as the law clearly supports their position.”

In a letter to the FAA, Department of Interior officials asked for a revised proposal “that avoids and minimizes potential harm to department resources.”