CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lynx Global Provides Update on Corporate Milestones and Recent Expansion Strategy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company completes a $2.4 million private placement accelerating development of its payment platform into SE Asia. New partnerships and expansion of leadership team will focus on adding new revenue...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Finance#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Se Asia New#Newsfile Corp#Company#Key Developments For#Unionpay#Strategic Advisory Board#Chinese#Iqiyi#Iq Liste
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Announces Beta Launch of Digital Asset Analytics Platform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, announced the Beta launch of its digital asset data analytics platform. The platform enables users to connect multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform to both view and analyze performance. BTCS plans to integrate the analytics platform with its staking-as-a-service platform, creating a seamless user interface to monitor crypto holdings across diverse exchanges and platforms.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Expands Integrations with Canva, InSpace, K16 Solutions, and Tableau

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NYSE: INST) today announced integration and expanded partnership efforts with a number of popular edtech solution providers, including Canva, InSpace, K16, and Tableau. Learn more about these or any of nearly 50 Instructure partners hosting virtual booths at InstructureCon 2021 taking place tomorrow, October 7th. The annual conference is attended by thousands of educators and edtech users, and is fully available online this year. Register for free at www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon21.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Dow expects to add $3 billion to core earnings by 2030

(Reuters) - Dow said on Wednesday it expects to add $3 billion to its core earnings by 2030, and laid out plans to build a new net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives facility. The chemicals maker, once part of DowDupont, joins a growing list of companies that have announced plans...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Socure hits customer milestone as selfie biometrics providers disclose deals

A number of firms providing selfie biometrics for identity verification and know your customer checks have shared updates, with Socure announcing it has the milestone of 750 customers, and Veriff partnering with Cards as a Service (CaaS) provider SimpliFi. Also, Profi has implemented iDenfy’s identity verification system, startup Faceki has raised pre-seed funding, GBG joined forces with Novibet to optimize player onboarding experiences and with 360 Dotnet to expand its digital ID network, and FacePhi’s roster of Latin American customers continues to expand.
BUSINESS
investing.com

October Corporate Events Provide Volatility Clues From Global Chip Shortage

Inflation fears continue to spur volatility in global stock and bond markets. Supply chains disruptions persist despite improving COVID-19 figures. Analysts are hopeful for semiconductor capacity additions next year, but traders should be cognizant of volatility in the near-term. Wall Street Horizon’s interim corporate data provides valuable information—we feature several...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Global Wellness Strategies Shanti Therapeutics Updates and Symbol Change to GWS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Shanti Therapeutics Focus on Chronic Pain Market with Psychedelics. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc.(CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X4) (OTCQB: PNNRF)(formerly Redfund Capital Corp.)("Global" or...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, provides this update on developments in Alberta. As announced on August 19, 2021, the Company entered a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Provides Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB: EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Denise Landsberger as Corporate Secretary for the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Landsberger is the corporate and administrative clerk at Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc. ("VCS"). Ms. Landsberger has several years of experience in office administration and received a business administration diploma from the University of the Fraser Valley. She is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Silver Dollar Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company is cashed up and eager to restart exploration drilling at La Joya. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ASML provides strategy and financial update at virtual Investor Day meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ASML provides strategy and financial update at virtual Investor Day meeting ASML increases long-term outlook. VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, September 29, 2021 - At the Investor Day meeting today, webcast live from its...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy