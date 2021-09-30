Indigenous Students; Time is running out for Scholarship Funds.
Faculty please let your students know that if they are interested in applying to SPINAS (Scholarship Program for Indigenous Native and Alaskan Students) they only have one more opportunity. The scholarship for students is between $1,000.00 to $3,000.00 dollars if a student qualifies. All students must attend an informational session in order to be considered for the program. There is only one session left.www.monroecc.edu
