Luka Doncic is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard. You'd probably expect him to have an advantage with his size around the basket. But with all of Doncic's dazzling dribble moves, pinpoint passes and stupifying stepbacks, it often gets lost that he is one of the most terrifying attacking players in the entire NBA. Doncic gets to the rim more than almost anyone else, and finishes with top-notch efficiency. His ability to get downhill and threaten defenses in turn allows him to whip out some of those highlight-reel dishes.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO