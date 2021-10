KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Creighton men's soccer program was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches with the organization's Team Academic Award for 2020-21. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year. College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2020-21 academic year.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO