Man found guilty of gross sexual imposition

JEFFERSON — A jury found Bradley Schaade guilty of gross sexual imposition last week.

Schaade was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, in August of 2020, according to court records.

According to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, Schaade was accused of groping a 12-year-old child. According to the statement, some jurors were persuaded by the credibility of the victim’s testimony.

Judge Thomas Harris revoked Schaade’s bond after he was found guilty, according to the release.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 8, according to court records.