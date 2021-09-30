GPS Running Watches Market Future Growth Outlook | Adidas, Casio, Rolex

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laser Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global laser processing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Laser processing refers to a non-contact processing technique that offers the manufacturer high-quality, smooth, and dimensionally accurate cuts. It also enhances the damage resistance of materials and provides composites with no microcracks, making it more popular than conventional processing techniques. Laser processing aids in laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser drilling, micro-processing, etc. It utilizes projected beams that can be fixed, moving, or hybrid, for etching, engraving, material processing, etc. Presently, this technology is extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, packaging, architecture, etc., for punching, scribing, cutting, welding, heat treatments, etc.
