Global Herring Market to be Driven by Sustainable Strategies, Which Include the Promotion of Micronutrient-Rich Consumption of Small Pelagic Fish in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Industrial linear accelerators, in industries, are mainly used for non-destructive testing (NDT). Non-destructive testing is the testing and analysis technique used to evaluate the properties of a different material without damaging them. Industrial Linear Accelerators have a wide range of applications in both private and government sectors. They are ideal to be used in maintenance services as well as manufacturing industries, such as cargo inspection, medical waste disposal, agriculture, food irradiation, gemology, aerospace, automotive, rocket motors, castings inspection and missile/defence systems. They are also widely used in scanning devices for vehicles and cargos as they do not affect the material being inspected and also save time and money during the inspection of materials in the security sector. They are also used in radiation therapy to treat cancer.

