UMD public health professor wins award for excellence in environmental leadership

By Auzinea Bacon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sacoby Wilson likes to call his work “empowerment science.”. “We try to empower people to use science, help people use science,” Wilson said. Wilson is an associate professor with the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, which is housed under the public health school at the University of Maryland. In his career, he’s taken strides to fight environmental injustice and racism.

