Cross Country Off to Pacific Collegiate Invitational

By Official Site of the Broncos
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | Women's 6k at 6:15 p.m. | Men's 8k at 5:30 p.m. Where: Micke Grove Golf Links | Lodi, Calif. The Broncos raced only twice last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Clara's teams competed in the WCC Championships on Feb. 24. Jack Davidson qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships as an individual, becoming the first men's runner in program history to reach the biggest collegiate stage.

