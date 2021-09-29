How to Develop a Content Marketing Strategy For 2022

In the most recent Pantheon Rise of the Fallen VIP Developer Roundtable video, Community Manager Ben “Kilsin” Walters brings Producer and Director of Communications Ben “Machail” Dean and Associate Content Creator Tony “Minus” Guidi together to discuss what might be a bit of a niche topic – Community and Marketing. During the hour-long stream, the hosts discuss what goes into deciding what to show the community and when. This is one of those things that can be a bit of a mystery to players but incredibly important on Visionary Realms’ side – especially since putting out promotional content too far in advance can easily backfire when you have to go back and change things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO