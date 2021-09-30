Pepperdine’s CoffeeHouse Brings Back Live Music

The Board hosts the September CoffeeHouse event on campus, Sept. 10. Students sat around the Amphitheater and enjoyed the performance. Photo by Stella Zhang. The Board brought back Pepperdine’s CoffeeHouse event Sept. 10, kickstarting an in-person campus tradition. Due to the campus closure last year, the Board held a few virtual ones on Zoom, but this time, students got the chance to relax and watch student artists perform. The Board also gave out free mugs and coffee.