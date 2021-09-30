IN GOOD TASTE| Go for the gold

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly look at local food and purveyors. Try the cheesy garlic bread!. Cheesy news: Tartine Inner Sunset now offers parbaked (read: partially baked and then rapidly frozen for storage) loaves of cheesy garlic bread to take home for private time. More specifically, it’s the bakery’s huge, cult favorite country sourdough loaf, slathered with herbed garlic butter and spicy Monterey Jack. The size makes for a sound option for a group dinner, but I’ve found that it also freezes pretty well if you just want to eat a small portion now and store the rest for cheesy garlic bread on demand. You are beautiful and you are worth it!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO