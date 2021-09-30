CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuhl objects to new charges

By Sarah Pridgeon
 6 days ago

County Treasurer Mary Kuhl has objected to new charges filed against her in the civil case that seeks her removal from office, complaining in a response filed with District Court that it’s unfair to add new information so close to the date of her trial. A motion was made by...

moorcroftleader.com

Kuhl suspended

Governor Mark Gordon has suspended Mary Kuhl from her position as Crook County Treasurer in an order filed with the county on Thursday. Meanwhile, an amended version of the verified petition for her removal has been filed by the Attorney General’s Office. The amendment adds new information regarding an alleged theft from the vault as well as findings of theft and falsified documents from an FBI investigation into Kuhl’s conduct.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#District Court#Fbi#State
