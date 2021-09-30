TV Schedules
With special guest star Al Roker. A trip to R-Fair City nearly turns into a monster mash when Hacker abducts Glowla, a beautiful cyberlady who generates pure energy. Hacker is able to snatch Glowla by reprogramming her trick whale, Snout. As a result, Snout goes on a rampage. Digit and the kids must find Glowla and stop Snout before he totally destroys R-Fair City. The Big Idea: To be confident about your solution to a problem, make sure the answer is reasonable - that it is "in the ballpark". Math Topic: Ballpark Estimation; NCTM Links: Number and Operations Science Connection: Real-world checking of conclusions.tv.azpm.org
Comments / 0