CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

State Briefs

By From Wyoming News Exchange Newspapers
moorcroftleader.com
 6 days ago

JACKSON (WNE) –- A Wilson man went to the hospital after being knocked down by a moose on the bike path northeast of Wilson Elementary School, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The man was reportedly walking his dog at 7:15 a.m. Friday when he saw a bull...

www.moorcroftleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

State briefs: Airplane fire, Smith & Wesson to leave Mass.

BOSTON – Passengers traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport to Pittsburgh landed safely at Pittsburgh International Airport early Thursday morning after a passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire. Delta Flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, landed at 1 a.m., about two hours behind schedule. An item in a passenger's carry-on caught...
Amy Christie

4 Las Vegas unsafe places to avoid

Las Vegas is on many people’s bucket lists for an amazing experience of urban lifestyle. Unfortunately, entertainment and fun come packed with crime-ridden neighborhoods. It’s essential to know which areas to avoid so you can explore the attractions without becoming the next target for thieves and gangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WGN News

How does crime in Illinois compare to national crime rate?

(NEXSTAR) – As gun violence in Chicago continues to dominate national headlines, FBI data released earlier this week revealed violent crimes in Illinois rose more slowly in 2020 than the national average. Illinois’ violent crimes rate increased 2.6%  from 2019 to 2020 compared to the national increase of 5.2%, according to data from 2020 Uniform […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”To address the rising problem, Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local, territorial and tribal authorities in...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
moorcroftleader.com

Town of Moorcroft

Town Council Present: Mayor Clell Claar, Councilmen Dale Petersen, Austin Smith and Ben Glenn. Town Representatives Present: Clerk/Treasurer Cheryl Schneider, Police Chief Bill Bryant, HDR Engineer Heath Turbiville. Councilman Glenn motioned to approve the Consent Agenda minus September Bill List 2 and Councilman Smith seconded. All ayes, motion carried. Discussion...
POLITICS
moorcroftleader.com

Kuhl objects to new charges

County Treasurer Mary Kuhl has objected to new charges filed against her in the civil case that seeks her removal from office, complaining in a response filed with District Court that it’s unfair to add new information so close to the date of her trial. A motion was made by...
POLITICS
Richmond.com

State briefs for Sunday, Sept. 26

STAFFORD — Leaders in a Northern Virginia county voted to withhold funding for school programs that would teach critical race theory or ask that students identify their chosen pronouns. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to denounce the teaching of critical race theory and The 1619 Project in...
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Oxycodone#Counterfeit#Wne#Wilson Elementary School
Enterprise

State briefs: Airplane fire, Smith & Wesson to leave Mass.

BOSTON – Passengers traveling from Boston's Logan International Airport to Pittsburgh landed safely at Pittsburgh International Airport early Thursday morning after a passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire. Delta Flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, landed at 1 a.m., about two hours behind schedule. An item in a passenger's carry-on caught...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/25/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 21,787 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, September 17th, a week ago yesterday. Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of just over 1.6 million coronavirus cases in Illinois, including a total of 24,783 deaths. It was this past Thursday that 150,245 COVID-19 tests were reported in Illinois, the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic over 18 months ago. The preliminary seven day statewide test positivity from this past week is at 3.7 percent, down a half percentage point from a week ago. For more, go to dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy