State Briefs

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 21,787 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, September 17th, a week ago yesterday. Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of just over 1.6 million coronavirus cases in Illinois, including a total of 24,783 deaths. It was this past Thursday that 150,245 COVID-19 tests were reported in Illinois, the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic over 18 months ago. The preliminary seven day statewide test positivity from this past week is at 3.7 percent, down a half percentage point from a week ago. For more, go to dph.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO