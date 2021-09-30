TV Schedules

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article12 a.m. Donkey Hodie The Waiting Game/Planet Purple Party. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel Thinks of Others/Daniel Thinks of What Marg. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel Takes Care of Snowball/Margaret's Bathtime. 1:30 a.m. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum I Am Wilma Rudolph/I Am Jonas Salk. 2 a.m. Molly of Denali Operation...

Deadline

New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres. Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1. See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October. October 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Air Force One Ali The Bachelorette (S13) Big Sky (season premiere) Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween Boxcar Bertha Cake (season premiere) Cedar Rapids Chasing Papi Class Clifford Clockstoppers Code 46 Crimson Tide Date Night Dead of Winter Diary of...
Distractify

'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

A home requires good bones to stand the test of time, and so does a good marriage. So, if you have a deep affinity for shows that involve home renovation projects, you’re likely a fan of HGTV’s Good Bones. Starring the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the pair as they set out to rehabilitate houses in Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
Variety

‘Six’ Review: Long Live These Broadway Queens

Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last year just hours before its scheduled opening night. But these ladies have been waiting for centuries even, ready to give some perspective and personality to their reductive footnote in history, as echoed in the schoolyard chant: “Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” You can now add...
The Independent

Bear and Hare: Seth Meyers picture book is an animal tale

Seth Meyers has dreams beyond hosting his own talk show. “I’ve long wanted to write a story about a bear and am grateful that Penguin gave me the opportunity," Meyers said in a statement Monday issued by the Penguin Random House imprint Flamingo Books, which announced that Meyers' picture story “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” will be published March 15. According to Flamingo, Meyers' book is an adventure about a frightened bear and a calmer rabbit and how they each learn the real meaning of bravery. “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!” features illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., and will also come out in an audio edition narrated by Meyers, whose status as a children's book author is shared by such late night television peers as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon “I am such a big fan of Seth’s, so having the opportunity to work with him on his debut picture book is a dream come true,” Margaret Anastas, Flamingo's vice president and publisher, said in a statement. "Not only is it hilarious, but it will hopefully help parents talk to kids about how important it is to speak up about their feelings.”
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
Variety

‘Six’ Opening Is Joyous as Broadway Welcomes Its First New Musical Since Shutdown

On Sunday in New York City, “Six,” the pop-musical phenomenon about the not-so merry wives of Henry VIII, became the first new musical to open on Broadway, 17 months after the show’s original opening night was cancelled the same day Broadway shut down. “I’m getting rowdy. I’m getting loud. I’m going to scream and yell and clap and be the loudest person in there,” Jimmy Fallon gushed to Variety on Oct. 3 outside the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, joined by guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana DeBose and Peppermint. “These talented people have been out of work for...
Variety

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
