BEREA, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University head women's volleyball coach Kacie Ehinger was inducted into the Adrian College Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, September 17. The Adrian Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to recognize former athletes and coaches who have distinguished themselves in the field of intercollegiate athletics at Adrian College either by their performance on athletic teams during their undergraduate years, by their strong leadership in their profession, or their meritorious efforts on behalf of the athletic program at the College.

13 DAYS AGO