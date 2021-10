ADRIAN — Several streets in Adrian will have to wait for late May or early June 2022 before a chip and fog seal process can be applied. The major reason for the postponement, Adrian Parks and Engineering Department project manager Brett Armstrong said, is the lateness of the season. There are also some labor issues being experienced right now by the contractor, Henry W. Bergman Inc., an asphalt contractor from Genoa, Ohio.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO